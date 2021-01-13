Now as the Kumbh Mela 2021 is approaching, pilgrims or devotees are going to Haridwar we have jotted down few temples that you must visit while you are in the holy city.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh Mela 2021, Hindus' one of the most auspicious festival is starting from tomorrow. This festival falls every twelfth year, however, this time it is happening on 11th year due to planetary movements. Such coincidence is happening after 83 years, earlier it happened in the year 1760, 1885 and 1938.

According to Hindu mythology, this tradition started after the Samundra Manthan wherein the Gods and Demons fought for the Amrit Kalash. During this tug of war, few drops of Amrit spilt in 12 places across the world including the mrtyulok.

Now as the Kumbh Mela 2021 is approaching, pilgrims or devotees are going to Haridwar we have jotted down few temples that you must visit while you are in the holy city.

Here have a look at the age-old temples that are considered as the gateway to salvation.

1. Har Ki Pauri

2. Mansa Devi Temple

3. Maya Devi Temple

4. Chandi Devi Temple

5. Daksheswara Mahadev Temple

6. Bharat Mata Mandir

7. Shri Chintamani Parshwanath Jain Temple

As the COVID-19 pandemic is hovering our lives, authorities at Haridwar have issued a guideline that everyone has to follow. They requested all the devotees coming from train or bus to get thermal screening before entering the holy city. Devotees who are planning to visit Haridwar on this Kumbh Mela 2021, should get themselves registered otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the city.

Not just this, authorities have also asked devotees to wear the masks and follow the social distancing rules on the ghats. Those people who will be seen without a mask will not be allowed to enter the ghats of river Ganga.

Keeping in mind Kumbh Mela, the Indian Railways have resumed the Janta Express for devotees coming from Lucknow and have also extended several trains to Rishikesh. Earlier, the Indian Railways had said that additional trains will be operated for Haridwar from across the country to ease the congestion due to the Kumbh Mela 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv