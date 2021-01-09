Kumbh Mela 2021: The Maha Kumbh Mela at Haridwar this year will start from January 14 and the grand event will continue till April. The festival of Kumbh is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain, and Nasik every 12 years in rotation.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Kumbh Mela 2021 is one of the largest and most auspicious religious pilgrimages in Hindu religion. The Maha Kumbh Mela at Haridwar takes place every 12 years and is one of the largest gathering of people anywhere in the world with millions of devotees and pilgrims taking part in the grand event and take a dip in the Holy rives of Ganga to absolve all their sins.

The Maha Kumbh Mela at Haridwar this year will start from January 14 and the grand event will continue till April. The festival of Kumbh is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain, and Nasik every 12 years in rotation. However, this time the festival is going to fall after 11 years instead of 12 because of the planetary movements.

The Kumbh Mela has been inscribed on the list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO in 2017. This reflects the significance of Kumbh worldwide. It is a social event that also spreads the message of national integration and harmony and highlights India’s rich and diverse culture.

Haridwar Kumbh Date and Time:

This year there will be a total of 4 Shahi Snan and 9 Ganga Snan in Kumbh Mela. First Shahi Snan will take place on the occasion Makar Sakranti (January 14), which will mark the beginning of months-long festivities. The festival will continue till April 27 and will end with Chaitra Purnima Snan.

Haridwar Kumbh 2021 Shahi Snans and Ganga Snans

There are going to be 4 Shahi Snans in the Maha Kumbh this year and it is reported that 13 akharas will take part in it. During the Shahi Snan 2021, tableaus are taken out and in that Naga Baba walks forward and Mahant, Mandaleshwar, Mahamandaleshwar, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar follow the Naga Babas. During the month-long festivities, there will be 9 Ganga Snans which will be performed during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021.

Dates for four Shahi Snans during Haridwar Kumbh 2021:

First Shahi Snan- 11th March- Shivratri

Second Shahi Snan- 12th April Somvati Amavasya

Third Shahi Snan- 14th April- Makar Sankranti

Fourth Shahi Snan- 27th April- Baisakh Purnima

Dates for 9 Ganga Snans during Haridwar Kumbh 2021:

January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan

