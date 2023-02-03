Kukui Nut Oil: 5 Effective Benefits Why You Should Include It Into Your Skin Routine

It has vitamins, antioxidants, and necessary lipids to treat and stop a variety of skin and hair issues. (Image Credit: Freepik)

KUKUI nut oil has been gaining favour in the beauty industry for its use in cosmetics. The oil can lessen hair problems, treat sunburns, and slow down the signs of premature ageing. It has vitamins, antioxidants, and necessary lipids to treat and stop a variety of skin and hair issues.

The oil is derived from the nuts of a Hawaiian Island native plant. Oil that moisturises the skin is extracted from the nuts via cold pressing. The state tree and source of the oil have long been used in religious ceremonies.

Boost The Wellbeing Of Your Hair

The most popular application of kukui nut oil is as a moisturising treatment for hair. It is frequently used in scalp treatments, such as dandruff treatments, and is non-comedogenic. It removes tangles and straightens curls from your hair.

Helpful For Reducing Eye Sensitivity

Eye protection is thought to benefit from kukui nut oil. It is usually suggested for dry eyes because certain eye drugs contain this oil. According to reports, it may be used to cure eye burns, reduce inflammation, and enhance eye health.

Might Prevent Stretch Marks

This is typically applied during massages to reduce joint pain and prevent stretch marks. After delivery, women can effectively treat stretch marks by gently exfoliating the skin.

Hydrates Dry Skin

Saturated fatty acids included in kukui nut oil can help heal the stratum corneum (top layer of the skin). Fatty acids hydrate the skin and provide a semipermeable barrier to aid in the absorption of moisture deep within the skin layers.

Aids In The Healing Of Wounds

Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid, is abundant in kukui oil. In animal trials, linoleic acid oral treatment was proven to support tissue healing and enhance hydration and flexibility.