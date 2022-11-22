Kritika Khurana Special: 7 Tips On Indian Diet And Weight Loss

Popularly known as 'ThatBohoGirl', the Youtube vlogger Kritika Khurana has gained immense popularity with her daily vlogs and fashion. In one of her youtube vlogs, she shared her complete-day diet and weight-loss tips. She along with her sister Deeksha Khurana named 'Unkut Kritika' which is all about self-love, career and adulting 101.

Let's dive into her daily diet plan:

She has taken her diet plans from 2-3 dieticians and follows them religiously. One of her dieticians includes Sonia Narang who has helped her lose around 25 kg weight long back.

She believed that in order to lose weight, one needs to cut down certain food from their diet. However, with time, she realised that it is not about cutting food, it's about consuming food that makes you happy and has a healthy body.

1. Shot of Apple Cider Vinegar

Kritika consumes a shot of apple cider vinegar early in the morning on an empty stomach. This healthy drink kills harmful bacteria in the stomach and manages blood sugar levels and weight loss.

2. Coffee

After consuming lukewarm water with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in it, the popular fashion influencer sips coffee for energy boosting. Coffee is linked with health benefits such as promoting weight management, protecting against liver conditions, supporting heart health and boosting energy for the day.

3. Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important part of a healthy diet and healthy body. The influencer mentioned in her video that she consumes her breakfast after 2-3 hours of waking up in the morning. Her breakfast includes oats. She prefers her oats with spices and flavours. Oats are one of the most healthy breakfast options one can include in their diet plan. Some health benefits of oats include lowering blood sugar levels, promoting antioxidants, easing constipation and relieving skin itching and irritation.

4. Lunch

Kritika in her video shared that she consumes almost the same food items as her breakfast in her lunch during the day. Her lunch includes fresh green vegetables, curd, salad and chappati.

5. Fruits

In her snack time, she prefers to consume fruits, especially watermelon which is her favourite fruit. Watermelon is loaded with nutrients and minerals which keep you hydrated. It helps in blood sugar management and aid in weight loss.

6. Detox

During the evening, she prefers to have a walk along with listening to music or just cherishing the environment. It is very important to be in nature as it puts positive effects on one's mind and body.

7. Dinner

Kritika prefers to consume a very light dinner consisting of either coffee or green tea along with some fruits. To satiate her midnight craving, she prefers to consume poha or roasted lotus seeds.