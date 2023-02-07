Kriti Sanon Inspired Skincare Tips To Get A Flawless And Smooth Skin

BOLLYWOOD's phenomenal actress, Kriti Sanon is a skincare enthusiast and keeps on sharing her skincare routine pre and post-shoots for her fans. The 'Shehzaada' actress looks breathtaking in any apparel which she pairs up. From following a dedicated morning routine to maintaining a nighttime regime, Kriti Sanon's beauty secrets are something to swear by. If you want to get skin just like Kriti Sanon, read below to know all about her skincare regime and beauty secrets.

1. Follow CTM

CTM is an important step in any skincare. CTM routine stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising and is an extremely trusted beauty routine. A properly practised CTM can help one to get glowing and hydrated skin without spending a lot of money.

2. Sunscreen Is A Must

Sunscreen plays a vital role in any effective beauty routine. According to Kriti, one should never avoid using sunscreen and should also never compromise on the quality and brand of good sunscreen. Wearing sunscreen is one of the best and most effective ways to protect the skin's health at any age.

3. Moisturization

Moisturization of skin is considered the first anti-ageing skincare. It is essential for skin appearance, protection, complexion and health. This process of moisturizing the skin is a rapidly advancing area and of great importance to dermatology.

4. Homemade Packs

Known as one of the best practices for glowing and radiant skin. They are extremely good for moisturizing and nourishing the skin from within the inner layers and removing dead skin cells. Homemade packs help in tightening the skin and lightening the sull spots.

5. Remove Makeup Before You Go To Bed

This is a vital key point to achieving flawless skin. It is very important to remove makeup before going to bed. Keeping makeup at night can cause extensive damage to the skin. It ceases the skin to breathe and fatigue signs appear soon enough.