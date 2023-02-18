OPEN IN APP

Kriti Sanon In Ethnic Outfits Is As Regal As It Can Be | 7 Times Shehzada Actress Nailed Traditional Dresses

Bollywood hottie Kriti Sanon is an illustration of someone who wears stunning sarees for various events.

By Priyanka Munshi
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 11:49 AM (IST)
ONE OF the most talented, graceful, and fashionable actresses in B-town With her acting talent, this beauty has the internet in a frenzy. Of course, we're talking about Tahn Kriti Sanon. Kriti never misses a chance to show off her beauty and astound her followers with her flawless sense of style.

 
 
 
Bollywood hottie Kriti Sanon is an illustration of someone who wears stunning sarees for various events, increasing the bar for glam with her ethnic attire and sarees. Kriti and her fondness for sarees is clear.

Kriti selected a tube blouse and a white and gold drape with huge floral designs by designer Mohammed Mazhar.

Kriti chose a baby blue sheer drape with silver studded borders and a strappy backless blouse from Manish Malhotra's fashion line.

With a black drape from Dilnaz with tiny embellishments and glitter, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous. Kriti paired it with a gold sequined bodice and a halter-neck blouse with strappy sleeves.

Kriti chose a sheer pink fringe saree with sparkly pinstripes and fringe-like decorations from Falguni Shane Peacock, which she paired with a strapless pink blouse.

To make a statement for Bhediya's promotions, Kriti paired a gorgeous Ranbir Mukherjee saree with a black and white tube top. The breezy drape was a multicoloured abstract print that had tones of red, black, and yellow over a white background. It was ultramodern in every manner. To complete her colourful ensemble, Kriti paired it with a tube shirt in black and white.

Zainab Salman's all-white lace drape for Kriti was elegant and glamorous, with subtle embroidery and ruffled accents. Kriti's strapless backless blouse and pearl jewellery complemented her ethnic style perfectly.

At Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception, Kriti Sanon stunned in a shimmering gold saree from Manish Malhotra's line.

