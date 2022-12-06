Kristie Alley Passes Away Due To Cancer: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Early Detection Of Cancer You Should Know

THE EMMY Awards winner, Kristie Alley passes away at the age of 71 after battling with ' a recently discovered' cancer. Her children William Stevenson and Lillie Price Setevson announced the news of Kirstie Alley's demise via her official Twitter page.

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a deadly disease which arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumour cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a maligant tumour. According to World Health Organization, approximately 400,000 children develop cancer and cervical cancer is the most common in around 23 countries of the world. Moreover, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for the deaths of nearly 10 million people in 2022.

Types of Cancer

There are numerous types of cancer named for the area of the body they begin from. Some clinical terms are used for certain types of cancer such as carcinoma, sarcoma, leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Some common types of cancer include cervical, prostate, lung, skin, colorectal and breast cancer.

Signs and Symptoms of Cancer

According to WHO, some common signs and symptoms of cancer include:

Unexplained weight loss

Fever

Tiredness

Fatigue

Pain

Night sweats

umps or growths on the body

Changes in skin

Cough

Changes in digestion

Causes of Cancer

Cancer is mainly caused by mutations or changes to the DNA in the cells. Some external factors include physical carcinogens such as ultraviolet radiation, chemical carcinogens such as components of smoke, alcohol and biological carcinogens such as viruses or bacteria.

Risk Factors of Cancer

Some risk factors may contribute to the development of cancer in an individual or put them at a higher risk of getting prone to cancer. According to Healthline, these risk factors include tobacco use, exposure to air pollution, radiation, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, infections by certain viruses, and an unhealthy diet.

Early Detection

Early detection of cancer is highly necessary to provide effective treatment to the patient. As per WHO, there are two components of early detection which include early diagnosis and screening.

Early Diagnosis

Early detection of cancer can help in better responses to the treatment and increased chances of survival. The early detections include three components which include:

1. Awareness of the symptoms, types of cancer, the importance of medications

2. Access to clinical evaluation

3. Timely treatment services

Screening

Screening to detect cancer is very essential. Screening is done with the aim to identify people with specific cancer or pre-cancer. With screening, abnormalities can be identified and it helps in suggestions of effective treatments and diagnoses. The screening programmes are based on age and risk factors. Some screening methods include HPV tests and mammography screening.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)