Krishna Janmashtami 2022: When To Observe Janmashtami Fast | Check Date Here

The occasion of Krishna Janmashtami is knocking on our doors. People across the country are busy doing preparations and buying sweets and decorative items to celebrate the auspicious festival. Meanwhile, there is also confusion at the same time, regarding the date of the festival. Will the fast be observed on the 18th on 19th still remains a question to many. Don't worry. We have the clarification to your doubt.

According to the Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami, this year will be celebrated on both days as Ashtami Tithi will be starting on August 18, and will end on August 19, 2022. However, as per the astrologers, a fast will be observed on August 19. The Ashtami Tithi will be Udaya on that particular day.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date And Time

Ashtami Tithi begins on August 18, 2022, at 09:20 PM and ends on August 19, 2022, at 10:59 PM.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up in the morning on the day of Janmashtami, take bath, and observe fast for the whole day.

2. Bathe the idol of Krishna before worshipping with Gangajal and milk.

3. Make him (the idol) wear new clothes and adorn him with a peacock crown, flute, Vaijayanti garland, Tulsi Dal, Kundal, etc.

4. Decorate the swing of Lord Krishna with flowers and other decorative items.

5. Offer him fruits, flowers, makhan (butter), sweets, nuts, etc, to Lord Krishna while worshipping and light incense lamps.

6. Worship Shri Krishna at midnight too, and swing him on a swing and perform aarti.

7. Distribute the prasad once you concluded the worship.

NOTE: According to the Drik Panchang, no grains should be consumed during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on the next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadhashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting also.