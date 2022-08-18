Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Janmashtami Is Incomplete Without These Bollywood Songs | Check Here

Every year Hindus celebrate Krishna Janmashtami to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. The day which is also known as Janmashtami, Krishnasthami, or Gokulashtami, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement. The festival is generally celebrated in August and this year it will be observed on August 18 and 19, 2022.

People on this day worship Lord Krishna and observe fast. Additionally, the famous sportive event, Dahi Handi is also organised and is mainly celebrated in Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The festival has also been portrayed in many Bollywood films.

Here's a list of songs that will add a touch of perfectness to your celebrations and will go along with the festive vibe.

1. Go Go Govinda:

It is one of the most played songs on the occasion of Krishana Janmashtami. The song stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva shaking a leg together. The song is full of energetic lines and beats and will go perfectly with the Dahi Handi event. The song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and was a part of the movie, OH My God which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

2. Mach Gaya Shor:

Some songs never go out of trend and this is one of those songs. The song is from the 1982 movie Khud-Daar which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, and Sanjeev Kapoor. The song was picturised on Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan and their fans always love it.

3. Radha Kaise Na Jale:

The song is always performed by the students in different educational institutions on the occasion of Janmashtami. The beautiful song was a part of the 2001 film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The song gracefully defines the bond between Radha and Krishna.

4. Wo Kishna Hai:

The song features Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani, the song is a must to be included in your Janmashtami playlist.

5. Radhe Radhe:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s song ‘Radhe Radhe’ is one of the latest Bollywood tracks dedicated to Lord Krishna. Do not miss this amazing song from the movie, Dream Girl.

6. Maiya Yashoda:

The song from Jhootha Hi Sahi can't be excluded from your play tracks. The song is sung by Chinmayi and Javed Ali is picturised on John Abraham, Paakhi A. Tyrewala, and R Madhvan portrays the story of Radha and Krishna.