Krishna Janmashtami 2022: From Makhan Mishri To Mathura Peda, 5 Prasad Recipes To Make On Gokulashtami

The festival of Janmashtami is being celebrated across India today (August 18). People will also observe the festival tomorrow (August 19). Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community and is celebrated with great zeal. This holy festival is commemorated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per Hindu Mythology, Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on this day, and ‘Dahi Handi’ is organised at various places along with several other events.

Since the festival is celebrated with great fervour, here we bring you the top five prasad recipes that you can make on this special day.

Here are the five prasad recipes you can try at home this Janmashtami:

1. Panchamrit

Panchamrit is commonly used during Pujas and festivals. The prasad is offered to Hindu Gods. In order to make the recipe, one will need to combine ghee, milk, sugar, curd and honey. Also, add some basil leaves.

2. Makhana Pag

Another delicious recipe you can try during the festival is Makhana Pag. To prepare the food, you need sugar, makhana ghee and milk.

To make sugar syrup, first, heat a pan and pour sugar and water into it. Cook some makhana and add it to the pan and mix it well. Grease a dish and pour the mixture. Once it is frozen, cut it into pieces.

3. Mathura Peda

One of the most popular dishes which is served on the day of Janmashtami is Mathura Peda. It is a popular sweet from Lord Krishna’s homeland.

To make the dish, first, heat a pan and put some ghee and khoya together and fry it till it turns brown. Mix elaichi powder and leave the mixture to cool. Now, mix the mixture in sugar and give them the shape.

4. Coriander Panjiri

This is one of the most common dishes that is prepared during the festival. In order to prepare the prasad, one will need ingredients such as coriander powder, ghee, sliced almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, and sugar candy.

Take a blender and combine all of these ingredients. Cook it in ghee after that.

5. Makhan Mishri

Mahan also known as white butter, was loved by Lord Krishna, and hence Mother Yashodha used to feed him Makhan Mishri to him. It is one of the simple yet mouth-watering dishes to prepare.

Add some white butter to a bowl, and some mishri (sugar crystals) mix it well and serve. To make the dish richer, you can also add some chopped nuts.