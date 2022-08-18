Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Five Best Scenes From BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' | WATCH

Mahabharata is one of the greatest epics of ancient India and when we talk about this epic, how can we not talk about Lord Krishna who mentored Pandavas while playing the role of Arjuna’s charioteer?

As people across the country are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, let's take a look at the five best scenes from the popular TV show Mahabharta. The show was produced by B.R Chopra and directed by his son Ravi Chopra. The series include a total of 94 episodes and went on air from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on Doordarshan.

However, there are many other shows on the life of Lord Krishna, the best part about Mahabharata is Krishna's teachings and wisdom that helped Arjun in winning the battle.

Let's take a glimpse of the show:

1. The Birth Of Shri Krishna :

Lord Krishna was the eighth child of Devki and Vasudev who was born to kill his uncle, Kansh. Kansh after killing Devki's six children decides to kill Krishna too. But he was miraculously saved since he was moved to Gokul the night he was born. Krishna was left in safe hands with Vasudev’s close friend, Baba Nand and Yashoda. In exchange, a girl child was taken to the Mathura prison cell.

2. When Krishna Killed Kansh (Kansh Vadh) :

Kansh invites both of his nephews, Balram and Krishna, for a wrestling match in Mathura. But he plans on killing Krishna using Kuvalyapeeda, an elephant, at the entrance arena. But the miraculous Krishna kills the elephant and the following two chosen athletes named Charuna and Toshalaka. Eventually, he faces his uncle Kansh. But before he could kill Krishna, he meets his own death at the hands of Lord Krishna who also reveals to Kansh, his 'Viraat Roop' (Deity Incarnate in its full form) before killing him.

3. When Krishna Disclosed His Divinity (Virat Avtar):

Krishna visits the court of Hastinapur and suggests giving back Indraprastha to Pandavas, but Duryodhan insists that the Pandavas must return to the forest. Krishna then suggests that if not Indraprastha, the five brothers should at least be given five villages. But Duryodhan finds the suggestion unacceptable and threatens to seize Krishna. Krishna then discloses his divinity and leaves the court.

4. Killing Of Shishupal :

Yudhishthir decides to perform the Rajsuya Yagna. He renders the first honour to Shri Krishna. To this, Shishupal, the King of Chedi, asks, “When there are so many kings gathered in this assembly, why should the first honor be paid to Krishna – a cowherd boy and the son of a servant of Ugrasena?” Krishna warns Shishupal but he does not listen so the Lord kills him. The Rajsuya Yagna is celebrated and Yudhishthir is recognized as an Emperor.



5. Why Did Krishna Eat At Vidur's place?

Krishna arrives in Hastinapur and is flooded with valuable presents. He pays his respects to Dhritrashtra and says, “Maharaj, in return I can only offer peace!” “We will talk after you have rested,” says Dhritrashtra. He tells Dushasan to take Krishna to the guestrooms, but Krishna refuses the offer and tells Dhritrashtra that he will be staying with Vidur as Vidur as he will also see his Aunt, Kunti there.