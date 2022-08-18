Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Best Outfit Inspirations To Draw From Celebs

The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great excitement across the country. On this day people worship Lord Krishna and offer him Makhan (butter), and milk-made sweets and fruits.

People also buy beautiful clothes for the idol of Krishna and decorate the deity with flowers and make him wear beautiful clothes. Meanwhile, Indian festivals are incomplete without getting ready wearing traditional clothes. But what to wear and what not to wear always remains a confusion. But don't worry.

We have a great solution for you. Here are some amazing outfit ideas you can take from the most popular Bollywood celebrities. Check this out:

1. Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani has a great fashion sense and never fails to surprise her followers. Here's one such picture of her. The Kabir Singh actress looks stunning in this white saree. If you are not a very big fan of bright colours, white is the best option for you. You can always use Jhumkas to give it a more 'desi' touch.

2. Sidharth Malhotra:

The name Sidharth hit our minds as soon as we talk about Kiara. And so bringing you a simple and sober Kurta from Sidharth's wardrobe. You already know that “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication”.

3. Alia Bhatt:

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt always takes over the internet by storm with her glooming pictures. This silver saree can be a perfect dress for the occasion. You can also use bangles or earrings to make it look more elegant.

4. Varun Dhawan:

You can never have enough of black colour. Most of us are so crazy about this colour that we end up buying black clothes every time we go shopping. Take a look at this embroidered black Kurta of Varun Dhawan from the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif has always been an inspiration to many. The actress looks gorgeous in this plain pink chiffon saree. If you are a saree lover, you don't need to give it a second thought.

Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh always stuns his fans with his unique fashion sense. Here's something from his ethnic collections. Ranveer is slaying in this red matt Kurta.