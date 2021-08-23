Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of Gokulashtami
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is one of the most important and auspicious festivals for all Hindus as it's a day when Lord Shree Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with various names such as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi.
As per the Hindu calendar, every year, this auspicious festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapad. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Krishna to seek his blessings. Also, devotees decorate their house temple in their wake to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday.
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat
Date: August 30, Monday
Shubh Tithi Begins: 11:25 PM, August 29, 2021
Shubh Tithi Ends: 01:59 AM, August 31, 2021
Mid Night Moment: 12:22 AM, August 31
Chandrodaya Moment: 11:35 PM
Krishna Dashami Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 06:39 AM on August 30, 2021
Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 09:44 AM on August 31, 2021
Dahi Handi on Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Nishita Puja Muhurat
The time to perform Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal that is midnight as per Vedic time-keeping. The shubh muhurat will begin from 11:59 PM and continue till 12:44 AM, August 31, 2021.
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Significance
Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He came down to earth to eradicate all the evil spirits, especially King Kansa, the ruler of Mathura. He was born to Devaki and Vasudeva, however, was brought up by Yashodha and Nanda in Vrindavan. Those devotees who observe fast on this day are blessed with a prosperous and healthy life. Also, they get the strength to overcome all the obstacles that come in their way of success.
