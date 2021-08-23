Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Every year, this auspicious festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapad.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is one of the most important and auspicious festivals for all Hindus as it's a day when Lord Shree Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with various names such as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi.

As per the Hindu calendar, every year, this auspicious festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapad. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Krishna to seek his blessings. Also, devotees decorate their house temple in their wake to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: August 30, Monday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 11:25 PM, August 29, 2021

Shubh Tithi Ends: 01:59 AM, August 31, 2021

Mid Night Moment: 12:22 AM, August 31

Chandrodaya Moment: 11:35 PM

Krishna Dashami Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 06:39 AM on August 30, 2021

Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 09:44 AM on August 31, 2021

Dahi Handi on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Nishita Puja Muhurat

The time to perform Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal that is midnight as per Vedic time-keeping. The shubh muhurat will begin from 11:59 PM and continue till 12:44 AM, August 31, 2021.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Significance

Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He came down to earth to eradicate all the evil spirits, especially King Kansa, the ruler of Mathura. He was born to Devaki and Vasudeva, however, was brought up by Yashodha and Nanda in Vrindavan. Those devotees who observe fast on this day are blessed with a prosperous and healthy life. Also, they get the strength to overcome all the obstacles that come in their way of success.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv