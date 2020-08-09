Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Regarded as one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of passion in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated across the nation today (Tuesday, August 11), to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Also known as ‘Gokulashtami’, the festival is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad, according to the Hindu calendar.

Regarded as one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of passion in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Why is Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated?

It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu – the protector of the universe, was born. Lord Krishna was born to kill Kansa, the ruler of Mathura, and end his evil kingdom. Ironically, Lord Krishna was born to Devaki – the sister of Kansa. Devaki was married to Kansa’s friend Vasudeva and after their marriage, a prediction was made that their eighth son would kill Kansa. Following the prophecy, Kansa had imprisoned her sister Devaki and Vasudeva and killed their seven sons.

However, Kansa was not able to kill Lord Krishna. Following Lord Krishna’s birth, Vasudeva took him Gokul and handed him to his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. Years later, Lord Krishna visited Mathura and killed Kansa, thus ending his reign of terror.

How we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami?

On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast in his honour and to seek his blessings. After the midnight on Janmashtami, the devotees wash baby Krishna’s idol and decorate it with new clothes and ornaments and worship him by him in a cradle. Following the puja, the devotees are allowed to break theirs by having some sweets and food.

Special pujas are also organised on this day and many temples also organise recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita. People also hold special Dahi Handi programs as Lord Krishna loved Makhan (white butter), curd and milk. The lord regularly used to steal Makhan (white butter) from his neighbours and thus he was also known as Makhan Chor or Navneet Chor.

When is Krishna Janmashtami this year?

This year we will be celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 while the Dahi Handi celebrations will be held on August 12. As per calculations, this will be the 5247th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma