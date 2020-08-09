Krishna Janmashtami 2020: As the name suggests, Krishna Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna – the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Krishna Janmashtami 2020, across the country, is celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday (Today) with full fervour and joy. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated by organising special poojas and a special Dahi Handi festivity.

According to the Hindu calendar, this will be the 5247th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On this day, Krishna Devotees across the country observe fast and offer prayer to the deity for good health and happiness.

This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11, 2020. Here’s all you need to know about date and pooja timings Of Janmashtami 2020 and Dahi Handi.

Date of Janmashtami and auspicious time



Janmashtami: 11 August and 12 August.



Ashtami Tithi Start: On 11 August 2020 from 09:06 AM.

End of Ashtami: 12 August 2020 till 05:22 AM.

Rohini Nakshatra start: 13 August 2020, 3:27 am in the morning



Rohini Nakshatra end: 14 August 2020, 5:22 am in the morning

Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami in Bhadrapada to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who was the eighth and “complete” avatar of Lord Vishnu who is considered as the protector of the universe. Lord Krishna was born to kill Kansa, the evil king of Mathura. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki, the sister of Kansa, and Vasudeva. Following the marriage of Devaki and Vasudeva, a prophecy had said that their eighth son would kill Kansa and free the Earth from his sins.

To celebrate the auspicious festival, temples dedicated to Lord Krishna are decorated. Idols are embellished with new clothes and ornaments. Different types of foods and sweet meals are offered to God. A special type of Makhan (cream) is prepared by using ghee and sugar as it is considered Krishna's favourite.

