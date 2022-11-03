Korean Glass Skincare Routine: From Cleansing To Moisturizing; 8 Effective Tips To Achieve Flawless Skin

AMONG ALL the skin care routines, one of the most used and desired skincare routines is the Korean glass skincare routine. Korean skincare has taken the world by storm and is evident for beautiful and glowing skin. As a result of the extensive skincare routine, the hydrating extracts present in the Korean glass skin routine, it is one of the most popular and effective skincare routines worldwide.

To achieve flawless skin which is pore-less and almost baby-like bouncy is a dream for all people. Originated in Korea, the glass skin trend is now scattered across the world and has reached different parts of India too. Read below for the effective Korean glass skincare routine to achieve gorgeous skin.

1. Double Cleansing

Double cleansing has always been the base of any skincare. Much essential during the night time, it helps in removing all the dirt and pollutants on the skin. For double cleansing, you need to take some water cleanser on a cleansing pad and cleanse your face with it. After this, follow up with a gentle foaming cleanser to remove oil and dirt from your face.

2. Exfoliate

Exfoliation helps the skin become healthy and smooth. It is necessary to remove dead skin cells and other dirt layered up on the skin and make it clean and free of germs.

3. Apply Toners

Toners are an essential part of Korean glass skincare which help in balancing out the oil from the skin and making it hydrating. Toners are rich in hydro-boosting properties that help in moisturizing the face deeply. It preps your skin to absorb and balance other skincare products as well.

4. Essence

Essence is a thin, water-based product which promotes the skin's ability to retain moisture, Essences add glass skin glow along with addressing other skin issues as well. It deeply hydrates the skin and corrects the skin textures.

5. Serum

Serums are a must in any skincare as they are liquid-based products made up of natural ingredients that treat dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and dullness. It makes the skin radiant and reduces inflammation. They are known to be lightweight moisturizers which contain high concentrations of hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and vitamin C which help manage skin care concerns.

6. Moisturize

Gently moisturizing the skin with a layer of moisturizer boost hydration in the skin and makes the skin smooth and spot free. You can include moisturizers that are light in weight and get absorbed quickly into the skin.

7. Apply Sunscreen

The Korean glass skincare routine is incomplete without sunscreen. Consistent exposure to the sun can have damaging effects on the skin and can make the skin dull. Sunburn, dark spots and sunspots are a few effects of sun rays on the skin. From protecting from harmful UV rays, sunscreens help lower the risk of cancer, prevent premature ageing of the skin and help maintain even tone and smoother skin.

8. Face Masks

The last step of the Korean glass skincare routine is using face masks. Numerous ranges of face masks such as hydrating face masks, sheet masks, peel-off masks, clay masks, charcoal masks, and gel masks are available in the market. Face masks provide instant glow and hydration to the skin and soothe the inflammation on sensitive skin. Face masks are a must in your skincare routine.