Kolkata To Italy: The 11 Best Food Destinations Across The World Revealed | See Complete List

EACH AND every destination across the world is unique in terms of its culture, traditions, languages, ethnicity and many more. However, the exclusive cuisines of every country are what makes them popular and different from others. Recently, a website named 'Eaters' released a list of the eleven best food destinations in the world for 2023. Read below to know which country you can bookmark for your next holidays to enjoy delicious cuisines and relish your taste.

According to Eater, "In picking 2023's dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from pre-planned paths." These 11 destinations encourage us to not just stuff ourselves until we’re full, but to eat, drink, and travel fully.

Complete List Of Food Destinations Around The World By The Eaters

1. Auckland, New Zeland

2. Asheville, North Carolina

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

4. Guatemala City, Guatemala

5. Cambridge, England

6. Dakar, Senegal

7. Halland, Sweden

8. Sardinia, Italy

9. Kolkata, India

10. Manilla, Philippines

11. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Kolkata from India made its way into the list. The state is known for its delicious food and cuisines. From paprichat, dum-aloo phuchkas to dahi puchkas, be it street-style or desi, Kolkata food is to die for. Macher Jhol is the most popular food in Kolkata state and can be found at any place in the country. Mishti Doi, Kosha Mangsho, Alur Torkari, Lucchi, Cholar Dal, Shukto, Chomchom, Sandesh, and Rasgullas are among other delicacies that are a must-try.