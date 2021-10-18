New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kojagiri Purnima is a special festival in Hinduism which is also known as Kaumadi Purnima. The literal meaning of Kojagiri is the one who is awakened and therefore this special day is also named Jagrit Purnima.

Kojagiri Purnima is an auspicious day that falls on the full moon day of Ashvin month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. This day is considered the most important day to worship Goddess Lakshmi. This year it will be observed on October 19, 2021, Tuesday.

Kojagiri Purnima 2021: Date and time

Sunrise Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:29 AM

Sunset Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time Oct. 19, 11:46 PM - Oct. 20, 12:37 AM

Purnima Tithi Begins Oct. 19, 2021 7:03 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends Oct. 20, 2021 8:26 PM

Moonrise 17:14

Kojagiri Purnima 2021: Significance

On this Purnima, devotees have strong faith that on this day that during the night, Goddess Lakshmi descends on the earth, visits households. She happens to bless the ones who are awake with good fortune and prosperity. To celebrate her aagman, people sing bhajans and keep vigil all night which is called as the 'Night of Awakening'.

Devotees even light diyas in their homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. This festival is celebrated in different parts of the country especially, in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam.

Kojagiri Purnima 2021: Puja vidhi/ Rituals

- Kujagiri Puja rituals vary with traditions and community.

- Women draw Alpana in front of the house, they draw feet of Goddess Lakshmi.

- Many devotees, specially women observe fast.

- Idols of Goddess Lakshmi are decorated and worshipped.

- Chanting of Lakshmi Mantras and Strotam are recited.

- Flowers, incense sticks, naivedya are offered.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal