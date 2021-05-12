Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with a new policy for RT-PCR testing during COVID-19 infection. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: As the second strain of COVID-19 virus continues to get severe people are getting more cautious and stressed at the same time while trying to keep themselves safe. There is a constant fear of contracting the virus in most which is not just affecting their mental health but also, the outcomes are creating issues in their physical health as well.

As a result, more and more people are keen to get themselves tested for the infection which is taking RT-PCR test results a little longer than usual. Now many experts believe that there is no need to go for an RT-PCR test if one has mild COVID-19 infection and they have quarantined themselves for a particular period of time. Yes, Onlymyhealth spoke to Dr. Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, about the same and he said that there is no need for a second RT-PCR test after 14 days of quarantine.

Why is there no need for a second RT-PCR after quarantining?

Last year, during the first strain of the virus, many patients who contracted COVID-19 last year were not allowed to get discharged from the hospital until their chest radiograph came clear and their two consecutive RT-PCR tests came negative. That time, the coronavirus had just come and the Epidemiologists were still in the testing process to understand how can it affect humans. But now, COVID-19 virus has mutated multiple times and the impact has been decoded by scientists and healthcare experts.

Why is the decision taken for this policy?

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come up with a new policy for RT-PCR testing as in most of the cases COVID-19 virus dies after almost a week of contracting it. For example in many incidents, if you have been infected with the virus then there are high chances that it won't last more than 7th or the 8th day. Also, around that duration, it can't infect others too, however, if you get an RT-PCR test done at that time, it might come positive due to dead virus particles. Therefore, there is no need to get an RT-PCR test done after 14 days of quarantine, post contracting COVID-19. Since, otherwise it can also lead to a person having anxiety and stress-related issues as they will have to increase their isolation period a bit more thinking that they still have COVID.

With inputs from onlymyhealth.com

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal