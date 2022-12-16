Know Why Heart Attacks Are More Common During Winters

Here are the reasons why heart attacks happen more in the winter.

ARE YOU aware that the cold weather truly does not favour the human heart, causing the blood pressure to rise and so raising the risk of heart attack and stroke? Not only that, but a heart attack typically causes chest pain, which might worsen in the winter since the arteries tighten.

Twelve Aortic Vascular Diseases' Seasonal Trends:

Do you know that according to a study of the seasonal patterns of 12 different cardiovascular diseases, factors such as temperature, vitamin D levels, serum cholesterol levels, physical inactivity, coagulation factors, hormones, air pollution, infections, age, sex, diet, and obesity play a significant role in predicting the seasonal variability of cardiovascular diseases?

Deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, aortic dissection and rupture, stroke, intracerebral haemorrhage, hypertension, heart failure, angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, sudden cardiac death, ventricular arrhythmia, and atrial fibrillation are the twelve cardiovascular diseases under discussion.

When The Temperature Decreases:

"Whenever the temperature outside decreases below our body temperature, especially when it drops below 25 degrees, the surface of the body tries to keep us warm." Due to this, the BMR (basal metabolic rate) increases, which in turn increases the workload on the heart," Dr. Jayesh Prajapati, Cath Lab Director & Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, told TOI.

"Vasoconstriction is more likely in the winter, which can lead to an attack.""The increase in some coagulation factors like platelet aggregation and the rise in fibrinogen levels early in the morning increase the chances of a blood clot in the coronary arteries of the heart, which can lead to an attack," he added.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Dr. Jayesh said, "People with a history of heart attack, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are at high risk." "Those with a family history of heart diseases and people with high alcohol and tobacco consumption are also at greater risk."