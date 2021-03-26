The effect of saade saati is different on different sun signs. The saade saati has an important meaning in horoscope. Read on to know more about your zodiac.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Saturn aka Shani's saade saati is right now on the zodiacs sagittarius, sapricorn and aquarius. From January 24, last year, shani has been transferring to Capricorn and the position of the planet has not changes in 2021 till now. In such a possibility the three zodiacs are facing the rage of shani's saade saati. The effect of saade saati is different on different sun signs. Some of the natives get the signs of saade saati's effects already and then get free from the wrath. The saade saati has an important meaning in horoscope from the birth moon to the twelfth place. This is because Dwadash is close to the Moon.

When will sagittarius be free from saade saati?

Saturn/Shani will enter in aquarius sun sign on April 29, next year that is 2022. In this scenario, the sagittarians will be free from the effects of sade saati. As per astrological beliefs, aquarius is the zodiac of Saturn, and its lord is Shiva. Next year, they will again move in curve and transit in capricorn from July 12. Margi will be in position from January 17, 2023. In such a situation, the effect of shani's saade saati will be on sagittarians. But the people whose date of birth fall under this zodiac will be free of the effects of shani's saade saati only after January 17, 2023.

When will Capricorn be free from saade saati?

When the saturn will enter pisces, then zodiac of Capricorn will be away from the effects of saade saati. This is expected to take place on March 29, 2025.

When will Aquarius be free from saade saati?

When shani will transit in aries, the aquarians will get freedom from saade saati. The scenario is likely to take place on June 3, 2027. Till then the effect of shani will be on aquarius zodiac. However, the zodiac of Aquarius will be completely free from shani's saade saati after 23 February 2028.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal