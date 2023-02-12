Kiss Day 2023: Date, Significance And Celebrations Of The Seventh Day In The Valentine's Week

AMID THE celebrations of love and romance, Valentine's week has come to its seventh day. The seventh day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Kiss Day. It is celebrated a day before Valentine's day and is one of the most romantic days of the week. It will be celebrated on February 13 across the world. The day is dedicated to all couples and lovers who want to express their emotions and feelings through kissing.

There are numerous mediums through which you can shower love and care over your partner. Kiss day is an ideal day and an ideal medium to show your love through physical touch and intimacy. People celebrate this day to seal their relationship with a sweet kiss.

The importance of Kiss day is to show utmost care, affection, and fondness towards your partner, wife, husband, or crush. It is also a great way to show your hidden feelings without the use of any words. Couples and lovers make arrangements during this week of love to delight their partner.

The main objective behind the celebration of Kiss day is to strengthen your relationship. A kiss is used to express affection, commitment, passion, and intimacy. People pour their partners with kisses and gifts for building a strong bond.

Kiss Day 2023: Quotes

"Sending you virtual kisses on this special day, may your day be filled with love and happiness."

"A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day"

"Happy Kiss Day, my sweetheart! May our relationship grow over time. Let's enjoy a wonderful day together. Many kisses your way."

"A kiss is just a gesture of love, but it carries a lot of emotions in it.” · “The kiss that seals two souls in a single moment of bliss."