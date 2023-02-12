OPEN IN APP

    Kiss Day 2023: 5 Creative Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend/Husband That Will Make You Win Over Him

    Kiss Day 2023: If you're confused on what to gift your boyfriend or husband on Kiss Day, we bring you a compiled list of some creative gift ideas that will make you the best gift giver ever.

    By Prerna Targhotra
    Sun, 12 Feb 2023 02:37 PM (IST)
    AS THE Kiss Day is just a day ahead, lovers and couples must have started to surf the internet and their archives to sort out the best gift for their partner. Gifts hold a special place in the heart of the giver and the receiver. Surprising someone with meaningful gifts defines your bond with them and helps strengthen relationships. Kiss Day will be celebrated on February 13 across the world. Therefore, we bring you some amazing gift ideas for your boyfriend or husband to make him feel special and happy.

    1. Love Story Box

    Every love story has its own unique beginning and ups and downs. To make a creative gift for him, you can create a love story box that signifies all the stages of your relationship to date. From adding the flowers they gave you your first time, your first movie ticket, your first meal photo together, the first gifts that you exchange, and the first photo of you together, place all these things in a beautifully decorated box and wish your lover a very valentine's day with a kiss.

    2. Combo Of Chocolates

    If your guy is a foodie or chocolate lover, no other gift can make him happy other than chocolates. Select different types of chocolates and pack them in a box. Make a beautiful hamper with notes attached to every chocolate and make your gift more unique and lovable.

    3. Kiss Day Special Card

    Greeting cards hold a special place in the heart of a man. When his woman takes time out of her schedule and digs deeper into her feelings to bring words that can perfectly describe her feelings is what men crave the most. Therefore, design a beautiful handmade greeting card and write a note for him to read.

    4. Make Him A Playlist

    To celebrate kiss day with your man, create a playlist on his favorite music app and send it to him with a sweet note. Create a playlist of songs that celebrate your togetherness and can help set the mood for a blissful and romantic night.

    5. Wooden Picture Frame

    A frame holds a thousand memories. Select a picture of you together that marks a special occasion of your relationship. get it personalized on a wooden picture frame and gift him.

