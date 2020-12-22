Kisan Diwas 2020: Is observed to honour the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, fifth Prime Minister of India.On this day government organise various programs such as discussion, exhibitions, workshops, etc just to spread awareness among the people.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Farmers Day is also known as Kisan Diwas is observed on 23rd December every year in India to honour the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, fifth Prime Minister of India. During his tenure (July 1979-January 1980) he played a vital role in the Agricultural sector of our country by enacting and drafting various bills for farmers. Also, he followed the slogan of second PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' and thus was known as Kisan Leader.

It was in the year 2001 government decided to observe 23rd December as Kisan Diwas to promote awareness among the countrymen ton understand the importance of the contributions that farmers do to the society and the overall social and economic development. On this day government organise various programs such as discussion, exhibitions, workshops, etc just to spread awareness among the people.

Well, our farmers are one of the unsung heroes who have always been at the forefront and continued to produce everything from food to other raw materials. So to celebrate this day we have jotted down few quotes and wishes for you that you can send your family, friends and colleagues or use it as your Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook status to mark the respect for them.

Wishes and Quotes

1. If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation. -Amit Kalantri

2. Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. -Samuel Johnson

3. The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilized life. -Arthur Keith

4. A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. -Amit Kalantri

5. If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -M. S. Swaminathan

6. Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days. -Henri Alain

7. To a farmer dirt is not a waste, it is wealth. -Amit Kalantri

8. Their hands are tied not by ropes but by the greed of the intermediaries that the system has generated, who eat up the farmer’s income while it is on its way into his hands. - Faraaz Kazi

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv