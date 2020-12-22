New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh and this day is observed on December 23. Chaudhary Charan Singh was the fifth prime minister of India. He was the man behind who brought farmer-friendly policies and he served the Prime Minister tenure from July 1979 and January 1980. Even though he was the Prime Minister for a very short span of time, he worked hard for the welfare of Indian farmers. Not only this, but he also introduced several schemes for the farmers and in 2001, the government decided to commemorate Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday as Kisan Diwas.

History of Kisan Diwas

Kisan Diwas is a public holiday that celebrates the farmers and their work for the country. In India, this day is observed on December 23. This day was specifically chosen for the celebration of Choudhary Charan Singh who was one of the pioneers who worked for the welfare of farmers in the country. This day is marked to remember the role of Indian farmers in the economy. This day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh because he played a key role in bringing the issues of small and marginal farmers to the forefront. He always fought and stood for farmers' rights.

Significance of Kisan Diwas

This day holds a vital significance as it lays the idea of empowering the farmers of the society with the latest learnings of the agricultural sector. Kisan Diwas celebrations work on educating people about the various issues that farmers face. It is also said that Chaudhary Charan Singh carries forwarded Sir Chhotu Ram's legacy, he also found Kisan Trust on December 23, 1978, to spread awareness about farmers' issues in the country.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma