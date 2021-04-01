Actress Kirron Kher is suffering from Multiple Myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Read to know the causes, symptoms, treatment, risks and more about the fatal disease.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Kirron Kher is suffering from Multiple Myeloma which is a type of blood cancer. The actress's husband Anupam Kher made an official announcement about her illness through a post on his official social media handle.

He wrote, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she weill come out of this stronger than before. We are are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a figher and takes things head on. She's all heart nd that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikander."

What is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple Myeloma is a progressive hematologic disease. It is a cancer of plasma cells, which are type of blood cells in the bone marrow. When cells multiply unconditionally, they crowd out normal cells, therefore the body does not work the way it should. This disease causes damage to the immune system, bones, red blood cells etc. Cancerous plasma cells gather in the bone marrow, produce abnormal proteins, which causes complications.

What are the symptoms of Multiple Myeloma?

When the disease is in its early stage there may be no signs of symptoms as such. But some of the visible symptoms of this disease are as follows:

Bone pain, more pain in spine or chest

Loss of appetite

Upset stomach

Constipation

Weight loss

Weakness & fatigue

Nausea

Frequent infection

Severe thirst

Weakness or numbness in arms and legs

Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma

Doctors advise diagnostic tests considering many factors such as:

Earlier medical test reports

Age and general health of patient

Symptoms

Suspected cancer type

Tests of Multiple Myeloma

Here are some of the tests which are done for diagnosis of multiple myeloma:

Blood and urine test

X-ray

MRI Magnetic resonance imaging

CT or CAT Computed tomography

PET Position emission tomography or

PET-CT scan

Bone marrow aspiration and biopsy

Fat pad aspirate

Causes of Multiple Myeloma

Although the causes of myeloma are not very clear. But, the disease occurs when abnormal cells multiply rapidly, they accumulate and crowd out healthy blood cells. Abnormal antibodies (monoclonal protein or M proteins) produced by myeloma cells cause problems, such as damage to kidneys, bones etc.

Complications during Multiple Myeloma

Frequent infections

Bone problem

Renal insufficiency

Anemia etc

Risk Factors of Multiple Myeloma

Age- above 60 years of age, more chances

Race- frequent in black people

Exposure to radiation

Personal history

Gender- male are more likely to develop

Being overweight or obese

Contact with chemicals used in rubber manufacturing, herbicides etc.

Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

Treatment of Multiple Myeloma includes medication, chemotherapy, radiation, corticosteroids, stem-cell transplant etc.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal