Happy Kick Day 2023: Wishes To Share On The Second Day Of Anti-Valentine's Week

IN A way, Valentine's Week is finished for all of the couples in the world, but hold on—now it's time for all of the single people in the city. You really did hear correctly. The anti-Valentine week, which began on February 15 and ends today, is referred to as "Slap Day" in order to make single people feel less lonely in the wake of couples' outward displays of devotion and affection. With "Slap Day" on February 15, it all begins, but on February 16, it's the second day of the week, which is Kick Day.

Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day are among the days that make up Anti-Week. Valentine's Day is "Kick Day" on the second day of Anti-Week. Valentine's Kick Day is a day to get rid of the baggage an ex-lover left behind. Assistance is needed for those who have suffered heartache after being betrayed by a lover.

Kick Day 2023 Wishes

If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn't sit for a month.

If you want to gather honey, don't kick over the beehive.

Happy Kick Day to you! This special day, kick out all that is holding you back from achieving what you dream of.

You've got to kick fear to the side, because the payoff is huge.

I have a tendency to kick it up. I like to rattle the cage.

Have a little faith and kick a little dirt.

Happy Kick Day! May this be the day you start being the version of yourself that is just too great and is a strong kick to the ones who never believed in you.