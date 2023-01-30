Kerala Ranks Number 2 On World’s Top 10 Most Instagrammable Yoga Spots | See Complete List

Kerala bagged the number 2 rank in the list, see other Indian places that made their way in this list (Image Credits: Freepik)

VACATIONS are not just for adventure or relaxation anymore. Travelers nowadays are more enthusiastic about health and spirituality. According to experts at 'Planet Cruise' online searches for 'Yoha Holiday' have risen by 376 percent in the last 12 months and the hashtag #yogatrip has been used about 127k times on Instagram. Travel experts at Planet Cruise compiled a list of the top 10 most Instgarammable yoga destinations around the world.

An expert from Planet Cruise said, "If you have a keen interest in yoga and finding your inner zen then one of these destinations may be for you. It's important to unwind and unplug when on holiday and any of these locations would be perfect to do so."

As per the list compiled by them, Kerala has been ranked as the second most Instagrammable yoga spot across the world. Apart from that, two more Indian destinations, the Himalayas and Mysore in Karnataka have made their names in the list ranked 7th and 9th respectively. The report compiled data from the number of Instagram posts published along with relevant hashtags. Close to 6 crore Instagram posts with relevant hashtags were published about Kerala. The Himalayas received 57 lakh posts and Mysore received 40 lakh posts. The location that topped the list was Bali in Indonesia with a whopping 6.7 crore posts on Instagram along with relevant hashtags.

Full List Of Yoga-Friendly Destinations

1. Bali, Indonesia (67,700,000 Instagram Posts)

2. Kerala, India (59,700,000 Instagram Posts)

3. Morocco, North Africa (22,000,000 Instagram Posts)

4. Ibiza, Spain (18,800,00 Instagram Posts)

5. Lisbon, Portugal (11,000,000 Instagram Posts)

6. Cornwall, England (9,000,000 Instagram Posts)

7. The Himalayas, India (57,00,000 Instagram Posts)

8. Algarve, Portugal (5,000,000 Instagram Posts)

9. Mysore, Karnataka, India (4,000,000 Instagram Posts)

10. The Amalfi Coast, Italy (3,500,000 Instagram Posts)