Kerala Piravi 2022: Munnar To Alleppey, 5 Must-Visit Tourist Destinations To Add On Your Bucket List

POPULARLY known as the 'God's Own Country', the state of Kerala is a network of canals, sloppy mountains and plantations of tea, coffee and spices. The state is celebrating its anniversary as Kerala Day on November 01, 2022. The day marks the commemoration of the formation day of Kerala when it became an independent Indian state in 1956.

This day brings a perfect opportunity to visit this beautiful state of India and explore the wonders situated in it. Look below for the list of spectacular destinations in Kerala that are an absolute delight to the eyes.

1. Munnar

It is a town and hill station located in the southwestern state of Kerala. Situated within 1,600 metres, Munnar is known for its evergreen tea plantations, mesmerising waterfalls and evergreen environment. The famous Puttu and Kadala curry is a must to try which is known as the Mascot of Kerala's cuisine. Munnar is a popular tourist spot where you can walk over the Dam to experience the breathtaking views of the reservoirs.

2. Alleppey

One of the best tourist places, Alleppey is known as 'the Venice of the East', with a huge network of backwaters and thousands of boats. The best time to visit Alleppey is from November to February, in the winter season with the weather being mild, pleasant and cosy. During this time, you can also experience and explore houseboat rides famous in the backwaters of Alleppey. It is the only city in Kerala without forests but is a hub of exotic serene backwaters and lush greenery.

3. Kumarakom

A small village situated on Vembanad lake in the backwaters of Kerala is compiled of beautiful canals and is home to many species. It is one of the popular tourist destinations in the state of Kerala featuring lush flowery landscapes and a plethora of bird species.

4. Kozhikode Beach

Kozhikode Beach is a favourite spot for sunset viewers, this beautiful beach is home to two piers, situated towards the middle of the sea. The beach is also known as Calicut Beach and is situated on the Malabar Coast. It is listed as one of the finest beaches in India and is well-maintained with mesmerising sunset views.

5. Thekkady (Periyar Tiger Reserve)

Thekkady in Kerala state is one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in India and is a dream destination for any tourist coming to visit India. With pleasant weather and majestic views of elephants, plantations and hills are a must to experience. The place is popular for its incredible wealth of animal and plant life which is a treat for any nature lover.