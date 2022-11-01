Kerala Piravi 2022: History, Significance And Celebrations of Kerala Day

KERALA is an Indian state known for its palm-lined beaches, backwaters and canals. Sloppy mountains that support tea, coffee and spice plantations and wildlife, Kerala is an Indian state well known for its distinct and diverse cultural background. Kerala Piravi means the birth o Kerala which is the southern state of India.

Popularly known as 'Kerala Piravi', November 01 every year is celebrated as Kerala Day to commemorate the foundation of this state. This day is celebrated as the state's birthday with great enthusiasm and pomp. The day marks the anniversary of Kerala becoming an independent state in 1956.

Kerala Piravi 2022: History

Before independence, Malabar, Cochin and Travancore were separate regions After independence Travancore and Cochin got merged on November 01, 1949, and some years after that in 1956, Travancore-Cochin and Malabar were merged to form the state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. Therefore, since then, this day is celebrated as Kerala Day.

Kerala Piravi 2022: Celebrations

This day is itself a celebration within the state of Kerala. On this special day, the people of Kerala wear traditional clothes such as Kasavu sarees and mundu. Numerous language contests and other cultural events are upheld to promote the distinctiveness and culture of the state.

One of the main attractions observed on this day in Kerala is the President's Trophy Boat Race held in Kollam which is a famous boat race witnessed by the president and exciting prizes are given out to the winners.

On this special day, many government officials extend their warm wishes to the people. President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu also shared warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab for their formation days. Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Miniter Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the people of Kerala on the eve of Kerala Day.

Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these States and Union Territories. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2022

The people of Kerala live with simplicity and originality. Kerala is also known as 'God's Own Country', and is among one of the most beautiful states of India. The state is a wonderful place to live in with nature's peace and utmost happiness. From excellent infrastructure to fast paced-industry, people across the globe come to Kerala to experience its beauty.