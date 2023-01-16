Keerthy Suresh’s Secret Beauty Tips Will Give Your Skin An Instant Glow

THE SOUTH diva, Keerthy Suresh is all about glamour, beauty and elegance. The actress swears by a regular skincare routine to maintain flawless and glowing skin. The 'Mahanti' actress believes that skincare is a quintessential part of a healthy lifestyle. Despite of hectic shooting schedule, Keerthy makes time for her natural skincare rituals. Therefore, we bring you five beauty secrets of the diva that are a must-follow for smooth and glowing skin. Read below to know more.

1. Hydration Is The Key

Keeping the body hydrated has numerous benefits for healthy skin and the overall body. From fewer wrinkles, improved complexion, and clearing acne to slow aging, hydration is a key step in any skincare routine.

2. Yoga

Yoga not only promotes a healthy body but also benefits skin health. If regularly practised, yoga can have major positive effects on the skin. Keerthy often posts her videos practising yoga regularly. One of her post captions read, “We can’t control what’s outside, but we can control what’s inside. The new way I found is Yoga,” said the actress.

3. Natural Products

There are several products available in the market that advocate being ideal and healthy for daily usage on the skin. Whereas, one needs to be mindful while choosing the correct and natural products to inculcate in their skincare.

4. Skincare Routine

Every skin is different and needs varied products for itself. Therefore, following a healthy and regular skincare routine ideal for your skin colour, skin type, and skin problems works like magic.

5. Face Oils And Body Oils

They not only moisturise the skin but also provide much-needed nourishment to the skin which helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Moreover, face and body oils promote skin elasticity by fighting harmful radicals and providing smooth and firm skin. Keerthy includes natural oils such as tea tree oil, coconut oil and many more in her skincare routine because of their known benefits.