Keerthy Suresh To Pooja Hegde: 4 South Actresses Who Made Bold Statements In A Pantsuit

EVERYONE NOW has access to some of the hottest and sexiest fashion statements from 2022. Pantsuits can be worn for a number of events, such as nights out, brunches, and daytime errands. They are no longer just for the workplace. The potency of pantsuits has been demonstrated by all the south Indian divas, including Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, and Pooja Hegde. Here are some of your favourite celebrities in some of their most well-known pant suits. Consider the teachings on using bright colours like red, orange, and green to make a powerful visual message.

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

No one looks better than Rakul this year, who has rocked the pantsuit! Rakul has updated her appearance with relaxed shoulders and flowy pants to exude an oversized vibe. and, while this isn't for everyone,

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja is the ideal choice for any day to go to brunch because of her beige pantsuit and white sneakers. Pooja also wore an enormous blazer and a pair of pants, but her white cap was the finishing touch. She doesn't have much makeup on, but she looks gorgeous with her beachy waves, delicate makeup, and Louis Vuitton bag.

Keerthy Suresh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

One of the most stylish and alluring actresses is Keerthy Suresh. She has been experimenting in some wonderful ways with her clothing. Keerthy left one of her safest spaces and ventured forth. She donned a green pantsuit and a Maharani necklace, which was the most popular one on the list. The actress from Mahanati completed her stylish look with Maharani jewellery and half-tied hair. It featured an oversized blazer with a plunging neck. With lots of blush, bronzer, and neutral lip colour, Keerthy applied the finishing touches.

Tamannaah Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The current fashion trends are dominated by voluminous silhouettes. In an orange, baggy pantsuit from Aakash, Ch., Tamannaah Bhatia also stood out. For me, the stacked bracelets at the wrists of this stunning outfit were its standout feature. She appeared stunning from head to toe!