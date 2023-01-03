Katrina Kaif’s Go-To Avocado Smoothie Will Help You Meet Your Fitness Resolution For 2023

THE BOLLYWOOD diva and businesswoman Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in tinsel town. From maintaining a glamourous style, best performances in Bollywood and to giving major couple goals, Katrina Kaif is a versatile actress of all times. She works out for around 3-4 days a week and combines strength, flexibility and functionality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The Phone Bhoot star is known to be a fitness freak and amazes her fans with her toned body and radiant styles. Katrina is a true inspiration to her fans by all means, be it fitness, diets, career, fashion and many more. One of her personal diet recipes took the internet by storm when shared by a food blogger.The super easy, fun-to-make and delicious recipe for the Avocado smoothie was shared by food blogger Prachi Agarkar in a recreated version. See the recipe for this relishing Katrina Kaif's avocado smoothie and try it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Agarkar (@lets_eat_with_prachi)

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was enjoying her new year vacation with beau Vicky Kaushal at Jawai amid wildlife where she shared amazing pictures from her holiday diaries. Have a look at the videos and photos shared by the diva on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)