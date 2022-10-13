Karwa Chauth Kahani, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi For Women Observing Fast Today | Read

THE DAY of Karwa Chauth is here. After long patience and grand preparations, the festival is being celebrated in India on October 13. Widely known as 'Karak Chaturthi', Karwa Chauth is celebrated mostly in northern and western parts of the country such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa.

The festival witnesses numerous auspicious rituals to be performed on the day such as sargi, baya, puja, vrat Katha, henna on hands and foot, observing fast etc. Vrat Katha is an essential part of the Karwa Chauth without which the fast is considered incomplete.

Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha

A long time back, There lived a brahman named Vedsharma, who was happily married to Leelavati in the city of Indraprastha. They had seven sons and one daughter named Veeravati. All the brothers loved their only sister Veeravati immensely. Veeravati was married to a brahmin boy by her parents and after marriage, she observed every Karwa Chauth for the long life of her husband. During the fasting on this day, Veeravati could not bear the hunger and fainted due to weakness. Her brothers got worried about their sister's condition. They knew that Veeravati would not eat anything unless she sees the moon and opens her fast. Therefore, they made a plan to trick her sister to break her Karwa Chauth fast. One of the seven brothers climbed a tree of Vat with a sieve and lamp. After Veeravati gained consciousness, her brothers told her that moon has risen and now she can break the fast and eat something.

Veeravati believed them that the moon has risen, therefore, she immediately made an offering to the lamp and broke her fast. Once she started having her meal, she started to feel bad omen. When she was having her first bite she found the hair, in the second bite she sneezed and in the third bite she got an invitation from her in-laws. When she reached her husband's home, she found the dead body of her husband.

As soon as she saw the dead body of her husband, she started crying and blamed herself for committing some mistake during Karwa Chauth's fasting. On seeing her condition and listening to her mourning for her husband, Goddess Indrani, the wife of the god Indra, arrived to console her.

Veeravati begged Goddess Indrani to make her husband alive. Goddess told her that she broke the fast without offering argha to the moon because of which her husband died. Maa Indrani advised her to observe Chauth fasting each month throughout the year including the fasting of Karwa Chauth and assured her that her husband would come back alive. Veeravati observed monthly fasting religiously with complete trust. Finally due to accumulating punyas of those fasting Veeravati got her husband back.

Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi

As per Vratraj, the best and most auspicious time to perform Karwa Chauth Puja is during the Sandhya time (evening). Married women observing the fast have to draw either Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata on the wall or you can also use the Chauth Mata image on the Karwa Chauth puja calendar to worship Mata Parvati. Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata are representations of Goddess Parvati.

Perform puja while applying kumkum, and rice, offering flowers to Ganesh Ji, Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Karwa and Chauth Mata. Recite the story of Karwa Chauth and Ganesh Ji. Exchange your Karwa Chauth thalis between two or more women seven times. After the moon comes, offer Argha including water, Kumkum, rice and flowers. Once done with moon sightseeing, you can break your fast with water, sweets and fruits in your vrat thali by having them from your husband's hands.