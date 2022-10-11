Karwa Chauth 2022: 6 Top Ethnic Outfit Ideas To Look Glam And Trendy This Festive Season

KARWA Chauth is a significant festival in India which is celebrated by married women. It is a special day that strengthens the bond and love between married couples. The festival falls every year on the fourth day of the full moon (Purnima) in Kartik month. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13 with grand celebrations. Married women observe a whole day long fast to pray for their husbands safety, security and long life.

Along with observing fasts, women perform puja in the evening and open their fast after seeing moon in the night. Women dress up in beautiful outfits including sarees or suits and adorn with bangles, earrings and other shringar items. If you’re still confused on what to wear on this Karwa Chauth, we bring you some amazing outfit ideas to look elegant on your special day.

1. Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina kaif slays every outfit look in amazing ways. You can wear a net saree similar to this outfit of Katrina Kaif for this Karwa Chauth. You can paid it will bangles, earrings and minimal makeup.

2. Alia Bhatt

A green saree with shining borders over it gives a mesmerizing look. You can opt this saree as your Karwa Chauth outfit this year and style it with bangles, a choker necklace and other essentials.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shila Shetty graces every outfit elegantly. She is looking stunning in this sequin saree and the cape blouse which is adding more beauty to her look. This is a Manish Malhotra designer saree and you can take similar saree for you Karwa Chauth.

4. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is a beauty lady and gorgeously graces each outfit that she styles. You can similarly opt for such a saree and pair it with an off shoulder or no sleeves blouse. This red color saree will make you look mesmerizing.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

You can also opt for a suit especially an anarkali suit for your Karwa Chauth day. This anarkali suit has heavy embroidery over it and can be paired with minimal makeup and accessories.

6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is looking stunning in this yellow saree with a modern twist. You can similarly add a twist to your traditional saree and pair it with no sleeve blouse. This minimal yet trendy look can never go wrong.