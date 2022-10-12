Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance, Timings And Importance Of Sargi | Check Here

KARWA Chauth is celebrated in the country with great enthusiasm. The country is all decked up to celebrate the day on October 13 this year. The day plays a significant role for married women as they observe a whole day fast for their husband's longevity and health. While women observe fasts, men on the other hand surprise their wives with gifts to acknowledge their efforts.

Karwa Chauth witnesses numerous rituals such as observing strict fast, applying henna on hands, wearing ethnic outfits, performing Karwa Maa's puja, sargi, baya etc. However, Karwa Chauth cannot be completed without Sargi. Sargi is the most necessary part of the festival.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Sargi

Sargi is a pre-dawn meal which consists of food items that married women receive from their mother-in-law or any other elderly figure in the house. The Sargi has to be consumed before sunrise to provide energy to women throughout the day. The sargi thali includes food items such as fresh fruits, dry fruits, matthi, sweets etc.

Significance of Sargi

Sargi is considered a special thali containing different food items and gifts given to married women observing fast by their mothers-in-law. It is important to eat sargi as observing a whole day fast might lead to dehydration and loss of energy in your body, therefore consuming sargi is quite essential to provide you with enough energy to go through the day.

Shubh Mahurat To Eat Sargi

The sargi has to be consumed before sunrise on the day of Karwa Chauth. It is considered to consume sargi during Brahma Mahurat. The Brahma Mahurat for October 13 will begin at 04:46 AM and will end at 05:36 AM. Consume your sargi within this auspicious time.

What To Include In Your Sargi Thali

1. Dry Fruits

Dry fruits in Sargi thali will provide you with enough energy for the day. Include dry fruits such as dates, walnuts, almonds and figs as they promote energy storage in the body which will be required for the whole day.

2. Cooked Food

Include two or three chapatis with a simple vegetable to stay full and energetic all day long. In vegetables, you can include paneer as it is rich in proteins and will keep you full for the rest of the day.

3. Sweets

Festivals are incomplete without sweets. Keep a few sweets in your thali to uplift the festive spirit. Do not consume a lot of sweets just a few, to keep your sweet cravings satiated for the day.

4. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a great detox which will not only keep you hydrated for a long but will also help in keeping your electrolytes balanced.

5. Fruits

Include fresh fruits which are rich in fiber and water content. Fruits and juices will keep you hydrated and provide you with energy and help to induce the feeling of satiety.