Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Not Visible In Your City? Here Are 6 Ways How You Can Still Break Your Fast

Karwa Chauth 2022 is an auspicious festival that will be celebrated this year on October 13th. Preparations for the same are in full swing across the nation. On this auspicious day, married women especially in the northern part of India, observe fast to maintain a healthy and happy married life. The fast observed by the ladies is one is 'nirjala', which means they do not drink water and later in the evening break the fast with a moon sighting and then worshipping it.

Moon or 'Chandrama' plays a very important role in the auspicious pooja, women observing fast cannot eat without sighting the moon. However, at this time of the year, it is a bit difficult to sight the moon with all the rain clouds, especially in Delhi and NCR.



If due to rain clouds or smog the moon is not sighted it would be difficult for the women in 'Vrat' to break it. As per the Drik Panchang, the moon will rise at 08:09 pm on the day of Karwa Chauth. Additionally, the vrat time will last from 06:20 am to 08:09 pm. The Chaturthi tithi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 03:08 am on October 14.

However, if the moon is difficult to sight on the day of Karwa Chauth 2022, then here is how you can break your Karwa Chauth vrat.



-In historic times, if a woman was not able to see the moon on Karwa Chauth, they used to break their fast after sunrise, the next day.



- However, if you want to break your vrat on the very same day then, you should have a darshan of the moon sitting on the head of Lord Shiva and worship the moon and apologize. After that, complete the fast by worshipping your husband.



-Also, you can invoke the moon and worship it by law. After that, worship Goddess Lakshmi and complete the fast by worshipping your husband.



-You can also worship in the direction where the moon will rise, pray to Maa Lakshmi and break your fast.



-You can also replicate a moon on a plate with rice and worship that to conclude your fast.



-Pregnant, elderly and sick women should not worry if the moon is not visible and they can end the fast without seeing the moon.