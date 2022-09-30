Karwa Chauth 2022: Know The Significance, Date, Shubh Muharat And Other Details Here

OCTOBER is a month full of festivities and celebrations. Karwa Chauth is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by women in India. It is a festival for married couples where married women observe an all-day long fast for their husbands. Besides married women, unmarried women also observe fast for their fiances or future husbands on Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth is also known as 'Karak Chaturthi', Karak or Karwa refers to an earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha is done to the moon.

It is a festival celebrated by Hindu women on the fourth day of Purnima (full moon) in the month of Kartika. This occasion is observed especially in North India, where married women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. The day coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

The preparations for the festival begin some days before. Women buy adornments (shringar), jewellery, puja items such as Karwa diyas, matthi, henna and decorated puja thalis. Special dresses like traditional saree, suits or lehenga are worn by women on this day.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance

According to Hindu texts, a war once raged between the Gods and the Asuras. The demons dominated the Gods in the war, which made the wives of all the Gods stressed. They reached out to Brahmadev for the protection of their husbands' lives. Brahmadev asked the wives of all Gods to observe a Karwa Chauth fast and said that in the effect of this fast, there would be no harm to their husbands and the Gods will win the war.

Abiding by Brahamdev's advice, all the wives observed the fast of Karwa Chauth on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. As a result, Karwa Mata saved the lives of the Gods. Since then, all women observe Karwa Chauth fast for their husbands' long lives and health.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date and Timings

The Karwa Chauth this year will be celebrated on October 13. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 01:59 AM on October 13 to 03:08 AM on October 14, 2022. The auspicious Puja Muharat begins at 06:06 PM to 07:19 PM on October 13, 2022.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja

On the day of fasting, after taking bath, women take a pledge to keep fast for the well-being of their husbands and the family. According to Vratraj, the best time to perform Karwa Chauth Puja is during Sandhya time which begins after sunset.

For the Puja, women either draw Goddess gaura and Chauth Mata on the walls or use Chauth Mata printed images by sticking them on a wall to worship Maa Parvati. While performing the puja, women in the group narrate the story of Karwa Chauth Mahatamya known as the magnanimous of Karwa Chauth fasting. After completing the puja, wait for the moon to rise. Worship God Chandra and after making offerings to him break the fast along with your husbands.

After four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is observed for the well-being of sons by women.