Karwa Chauth 2022: Innovative Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Wife

KARWA Chauth preparations are in full swing across the country. Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival which will be celebrated on October 13 this year. It commences on the fourth day of the full moon in the month of Kartik and nine days before Diwali. The festival is celebrated widely in Northern and Western parts of the country. The day of Karwa Chauth is dedicated to married women who observe a full-day fast for their husbands long life, security and health.

While women observe fast on Karwa Chauth, in return, husbands can surprise their wives by giving them gifts on the day. The day of Karwa Chauth signifies the bond between husband and wife in a married relationship. Gifts are a token of love and appreciation and help in strengthening the bond between two people. In order to return the favor for what your wives are doing for you, you can surprise them with some beautiful and unique gifts to make them happy and feel loved. Look below some special gift ideas for your wives on Karwa Chauth.

1. Jewelry

Gifting jewelry pieces is the best option for any woman. Giving jewelry means giving something that makes an individual beautiful, important and desired. Women are passionate about jewelry as it represents the symbol of femininity and social status. Jewelry makes a woman feel confident and beautiful. However, a woman is most impressed by the intention behind any gift. As her husband, gifting jewelry to your wife on Karwa Chauth will make her feel immensely loved and appreciated for her efforts.

2. Saree/Suits

As Karwa Chauth is a traditional festival, gifting your wife with a saree or suit can be quite impressive. If your wife loves your choice, then you can absolutely surprise her by gifting her a saree or a suit set this Karwa Chauth. As wearing special outfits on this day is considered auspicious, a dress gifted by the husband can be of great importance to a wife on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth. If your wife loves western outfits, you can buy her a gown, jumpsuit or any other western dress that she loves.

3. Wrist Watch

A wrist watch is quite a unique gift idea for women. A wrist watch is a great way to express your love towards your wife. Everytime your wife will look at the watch she will remember you and your love towards her. A wrist watch is a fashion statement and increases the confidence of the person wearing it.

4. Hand Bag

Handbags are a perfect gift idea for your wife. Handbag is an essential everyday requirement of any woman. If your wife is fond of accessorizing, a handbag can be an ultimate gift option for her for Karwa Chauth. Gift her a handbag that suits her personality and she will love to carry. Women are very picky when it comes to accessories such as handbags, so make your best choice and select a handbag that is best according to her personality and fashion statement.

5. A Personalized Pendant

Any gift which is personalized holds special importance and feelings. A pendant is a beautiful gift for wives as it is an innovative and beautiful gift. Because of where pendants are worn, they are a symbol of love and hold sentimental value of the person gifting it to you. Therefore, you can gift your wife a personalized pendant on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth.