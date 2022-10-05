Karwa Chauth 2022: Home-Made Remedies To Get Glowing Skin On This Special Day

KARWA Chauth is just around the corner and the preparations for the festival have begun already. Karwa Chauth is a very special day for married women as they observe a whole day fast for their husbands long life, health and safety. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13.

The festival is observed by Hindu women on the fourth day of Purnima (full moon) in the month of Kartika. Having a smooth and glowing skin is every woman's dream. Therefore, we bring you some easy home remedies to get instant glow for this festive season.

1. Milk and Honey

Milk and honey both contain antimicrobial properties, which together make a great cleanser for the skin. When milk is combined along with honey, the mixture helps in lightening pimple marks.

You can mix on teaspoon honey and milk and gently massage your face. Leave for 15-20 minutes and then wash your face.

2. Turmeric, Lemon Juice and Yogurt

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory ingredient and can be used to brighten skin because of its yellow tint. Yogurt and honey can be mixed for anti-acne benefits as yogurt contains probiotics, whereas honey is a natural antibacterial.

Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder and yogurt with two teaspoons of lemon juice. Apply this paste on your face and leave it for 4-5 minutes. Now, add a few drops of water and gently massage your face for 2-3 minutes and then rinse off with cold water.

3. Besan, Turmeric and Rose Water

Besan has been used for a long time as a cleansing agent. Rose water removes excessive oil from the face and controls the bacterial growth along with maintaining the skin's pH balance. It removes oil from clogged pores and revitalizes the skin, adding to the natural glow.

You need to make a thick paste with two teaspoons of besan and rose water. Add a pinch of turmeric into it. Apply the paste in circular motions and leave for 15 minutes on your face. Now, take 2-3 drops of water and rub the paste on your face, it will help you get rid of blackheads.

4. Aloe Vera, Lemon Juice and Turmeric

Aloe Vera is known to lighten blemishes on the face. It boosts skin cell reproduction which in turn makes the skin look young and tight. The moisturizing properties of aloe Vera make the skin soft and smooth for long.

Mix equal quantities of aloe Vera gel and lemon juice with a pinch of turmeric. Gently scrub the paste on your face and let it fry for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

5. Rose Water, Sandalwood Powder and Cucumber

Sandalwood powder has powerful antioxidants, which help slow the aging. Regular use of Sandalwood powder face mask tightens facial skin and also helps to delay the onset of wrinkles on the face. On the other hand, cucumber is abundant with a beauty mineral called Silica, which makes the skin glow instantly. It works like a wonder when applied on skin directly.

Grate a cucumber and add one teaspoon of sandalwood powder and rose water into it. Apply this paste on your face and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water and see the magic.