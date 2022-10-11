Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting Tips That Married Women Should Keep In Mind

KARWA Chauth is a festival which is celebrated across the country and it is just round the corner. The country will witness the celebrations of Karwa Chauth on October 13 this year. This festival is for the married women who observe fast for their husbands and pray for their long life, health and security.

Observing a full day fast without consuming a drop of water is quite difficult. Women observing karwa Chauth fast should take special care of themselves on this day. One should keep in mind the food items to consume before and after the fast on Karwa Chauth. However, fasting has some amazing positive benefits on the body but it can also lead to dehydration and other problems. Fasting promotes heart health, sugar control, boosts brain functions and cleanses our bodies of toxins and promotes better health. Read below some tips to keep in mind post and pre fasting on Karwa Chauth.

Pre-Fasting Tips

1. Sargi is the most important ritual of this festival. Try to eat healthy food items in sargi. Sargi is consumed early in the morning, therefore, include fresh fruits such as apple, banana and berries which will provide you with essential nutrients throughout the day.

2. Avoid consuming too much sugar before sunrise in sargi as sugary items may satiate you for the time being but it increases the hunger in the later day. You can have paneer, it contains high amounts of potassium which helps in maintaining your blood pressure. It is super rich in proteins and tends to keep you full throughout the day.

3. Drink two to three glasses of water at the time of sargi.You can also have coconut water. Consume dry fruits such as dates, almonds and walnuts as they promote the storing of energy in the body required for the whole day.

4. Avoid fried and oily food items such as chips, pakoras, purisin sargi as they will make you feel dizzy and less active throughout the day.

Post Fasting Tips

1. When breaking the fast after seeing the moon, consume light food which is not very spicy. Eat food which has a good quantity of carbs and proteins. It tends to boost your metabolism and increases energy in the body.

2. It becomes equally necessary to hydrate yourself post fasting. Have water or lemonade before sleeping to

3. Avoid having tea or coffee as it might lead to acidity problems because you have not eaten anything for the entire day.

4. You can replace sugar food items with jaggery or chocolate after breaking the fast. Keep in mind to take good rest throughout the day as you’ll be low on energy due to fasting.