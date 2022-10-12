Karwa Chauth 2022: Easy Recipes You Can Try At Home On The Auspicious Day

KARWA Chauth is just around the corner with grand preparations being done by people across the country. Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival in which wives fasts for the longevity, safety, prosperity and well-being of their husbands. The festival commences nine days before Diwali in the month of Ashwin. On this day married women observe fast for their husbands from sunrise to sunset.

As the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, we bring you some amazing mouth-watering and easy-to-make recipes to enjoy the delight of the festival at home.

1. Rice Kheer

Kheer is the most preferred Indian dessert for any occasion and is quite easy to make. It is simply a delicious, creamy and mouth-watering dish for festivities. It can be flavored with cardamoms, clove, saffron or rose water.

Ingredients:

5 cups of milk (full cream)

1/4 cup rice (washed)

1/2 cup sugar

4 cardamoms

10-12 almonds (shredded)

10-12 raisins

How To Make:

Take a pan and boil milk in it. When the milk starts to boil, add thoroughly washed rice to it. Simmer over low flame while stirring occasionally till the rice gets cooked and the milk becomes thick. Now, add sugar, raisins and cardamoms into it for flavor. Stir well until sugar gets properly dissolved and transfer into a serving dish. Garnish with almonds and other dry fruits. Serve hot or cold as you like.

2. Coconut Ladoo

Coconut ladoo is a traditional dessert dish served as a treat in festivals in Indian homes. They are small sweet balls made with coconut, sugar or jaggery and cardamoms.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut (grated)

1 tbsp ghee

1/2 tbsp green cardamom powder

1/2 cup milk

Preferred dry fruits and nuts (chopped)

How To Make:

Roast the grated coconut over a low flame. Once it gets roasted nicely, add condensed milk to it. Stir continuously on low or medium flame. Add 1/2 teaspoon green cardamom into it and mix well. Once the mixture thickens, turn off the heat and leave the pan aside. Once the mixture cools down, make medium size balls from the mixture to form a ladoo. Roll the ladoo into the grated coconut until it's evenly coated. Now, place them on a plate or tray and leave them in the refrigerator for some time. Your coconut ladoo is ready to be served.

3. Moong Dal Halwa

Halwa can be made with a wide variety of such as gajar halwa, lauki halwa, and potato halwa. Moong Dal halwa is one of the easiest and most delicious halwa variations. It cuts the amount of time needed for frying the lentils.

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow moong dal

1/2 cup ghee

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 1/2 cup milk

2-3 almonds (chopped)

4-5 saffron strands

How To Make:

Grind washed moong dal in a grinder. Heat a pan and add ghee to it. Add the grinder moong daal into it and fry on a low or medium, flame until it turns aromatic and gives a slight color change. Now, add 1 1/2 cups of water into the mixture and let the moisture absorb the water thoroughly. Add milk to it and let it cook on low flame. Now, add sugar to it and leave the mixture on the flame for about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from flame and garnish with dry fruits such as almonds and crushed saffron. Delicious moong dal halwa is ready to be served.

4. Aloo Tikki

It is the most famous Indian street food made with potato, spices and herbs which is crispy and spicy. It is the easiest dish you can try at home and satiate your food taste.

Ingredients:

3-4 potatoes

Finely chopped chili

Garam masala

Bread crumbs

Turmeric powder

Ginger paste

Finely chopped coriander

Chat masala

How To Make:

Boil the potatoes and smash them properly. Mix them with bread crumbs and add spices to it. Heat oil in a pan and make small tikkis of the smashed potato mixture and place them in the pan. Deep fry until both sides turn golden brown and crunchy. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with green chutney.