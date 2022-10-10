Karwa Chauth 2022: Easy DIY Makeup Looks To Try At Home This Festive Season

KARWA Chauth festival is just around the corner and preparations are being done with full enthusiasm. The day of Karwa Chauth is dedicated to married women who observe a full day fast without consuming food and water for their husbands long life and health. The festival is celebrated mainly in the northern and western parts of the country and this year it will be celebrated on October 13 throughout the country.

Also known as Karak Chauthurthi, it is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik in Krishna Paksha. On this day, karwa Mata is worshiped by the women observing fast to pray for long life and security of their husbands. The main attraction of this festival is how women adorn themselves with beautiful outfits, jewelry and makeup for the evening to open the fast. If you're still confused about what makeup to try, we are here to help you. Look below some easy DIY makeup ideas to look elegant on your special day.

1. Neutral Makeup

Neutral makeup is the easiest way to make a makeup look. It smooths and even outs your skin tone and offers natural looking coverage.

2. Bold Eyes

Graphic eyeliners provide a perfect way to wear bold eye makeup without using too much makeup products. On this Karwa Chauth, you can opt for bold eye makeup to look fabulous.

3. Subtle Glamm

This minimal Karwa Chauth makeup look brings glamor to your face. By using a light shade lipstick and glittery eyeshadows, you can get a perfect makeup look this Karwa Chauth.

4. Dolled Up Red

You can pair a red saree with a plain red makeup look. From saree to eyes, lips and bangles, you can opt for an easy all-red makeup look for your Karwa Chauth to look phenomenal.

5. All Blushy Look

This blushy look will go with major color outfits such as red, pink, orange etc. Add peachy blush with a slight shimmer to add warmth to your face and elevate your look.