Karwa Chauth 2022: Do’s And Don’ts To Keep In Mind For This Auspicious Festival

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated by the married women of the country. The day is celebrated with great fervor and joy mostly in the northern and western parts of the country. Karwa Chauth commences on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year the day will be observed on October 13. On this day, married women observe a whole day fast for the well being, longevity and safety of their husbands. In return husbands shower their love by gifting their wives with Karwa Chauth gifts.

Following the rituals in the right manner can be very fruitful for an individual. However, there are some do’s and don'ts that should be followed while celebrating the festival. Read below the do’s and don’ts to avoid any mistakes on this auspicious festival.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Do’s

1. Apply Mehendi

Mehendi is considered auspicious for all hindu married women and plays a very significant role in enhancing their beauty. According to the beliefs, women who get dark mehendi get lots of love and care from her husband. Mehendi is a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

2. Karwa Chauth Baya

It is a special gift given by married women to their mother-in-law which includes clothes, jewelry, food, utensils and other gifts. Baya should be offered to mother in laws and one should seek blessings in return.

3. Dress up like a bride

On Karwa Chauth, women should wear heavy embroidered clothes and adorn themselves with all other symbols of a married woman like mangalsutra, nose pin, bindi, bangles, earrings etc.

4. Pooja and Katha

Listen to the Karwa Chauth katha in the evening as it is an important ritual to complete the fast. Without this pooja, Karwa Chauth is considered incomplete. Pray for your husband's long life, health and safety during the puja.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Don’ts

1. Don't miss sargi

Sargi is an important ritual of Karwa Chauth that cannot be skipped or missed by the women observing the auspicious fats on this day. The sargi is a pre-dawn meal that you eat before starting the fast and is given by your mother-in-law. The sargi thali is prepared in such a way that it provides all the necessary nutrients and energy to the women observing fast throughout the day. The sargi thali includes pheni, meethi seviyan, fruits, coconut, meethi mathri, dry fruits, sweets, paratha and tea or juice.

2. Avoid black of white color outfits

Karwa Chauth is a festival that consists of red as the auspicious color to be worn on the day. From the red sindoor to red outfits, red is an inseparable part of the festival of Karwa Chauth. The red color signifies married women. The other colors that you can wear on this special occasion are yellow, green, pink and orange.

3. Avoid Tea or Coffee

Tea or coffee should not be consumed by the women observing fast on Karwa Chauth as consuming caffeine while fasting is not good for health. It may result in acidity throughout the day. Consumption of tea or coffee during sargi should be avoided as they might leave you feeling dehydrated for the rest of the day. Instead of tea or coffee, try to include a glass of fresh juice or milk during the sargi.

4. Don’t use pointed objects

Women observing fast on the day of Karwa Chauth should strictly prohibit from using pointed objects such as scissors, knife, According to the beliefs, a married woman observing fast on Karwa Chauth should not use scissors, knife and any other sharp objects on this day.

5. Do not break you fast with fried food

Always break your fast with a few drops of water, coconut water or something that doesn't contain fat. You can also consume dry fruits or any other healthy snack. If you open your fast with a lot of fried food it might lead to an upset stomach, loose motions, gastric irritability or bloating.

6. Avoid Non Vegetarian Food

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women and other members of the family should abstain from consuming non vegetarian food items such as meat, fish etc as they are considered tamasic in nature.