Karwa Chauth 2022: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Timings And Other Details Here

AMID the festive season, Karwa is being celebrated on October 13 with great jubilation. It is a significant festival which falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Purnima in the month of Kartik. On this day, married women observe a full day-long fast for their husband's health, long life and well-being. The festival is mostly observed in the northern and western parts of the country such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc.

Also known as Karak Chaturthi, married women on this day worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh Ji, Maa Chauth and Karwa Mata to seek their blessings for a long and happy married life. Rituals performed on the day of Karwa Chauth include observing fasts, performing puja, consuming sargi, and baya, applying henna and many more.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 13 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 01:59 AM on October 13 and ends at 03:08 AM on October 14, 2022.

The Shubh Muhurat for performing Karwa Chauth puja begins at 05:54 PM to 07:09 PM on October 13.

Abhijeet Muhurat: Begins at 11:21 AM to 12:07 PM

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Timings

The moon timings on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth are expected around 08:09 Pm. However, there can be changes as per weather conditions in different parts of the country.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi

Take bath early in the morning before having sargi and wear new and clean clothes. Consume Sargi before sunrise and afterwards observe fast for the whole day. When the moon comes in the night, perform moon puja to break the fast accordingly.

When the moon comes, offer Argha, which includes water, kumkum, rice and flowers. Once done with moon sightseeing, open your fast by consuming the fruits and sweets from your puja thali from your husband's hands. Pray together to Goddess for a long and happy married life.