Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moon Rise Timings In Your City | See List

BEING one of the most auspicious festivals, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in India on October 13 with great pomp and joy. Karwa Chauth is a special day on which married women observe a full day fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray longevity and security of their husbands. Moreover, some unmarried girls also observe this fast to pray to Karwa Maa to bless them with a perfect life partner like Lord Shiva.

On this significant day of Karwa Chauth, women offer arghya to the moon to open their fast at night after the moon rise. The moon plays a very important role in this festival. Karwa Chauth is celebrated in different parts of the world, especially in Northern parts of India including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Check below the expected moonrise timings in different cities on the festival of Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moonrise timings in different cities

1. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Delhi: 08:00 PM

2. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Mumbai: 08:47 PM

3. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Bengaluru: 08:39 PM

4. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Lucknow: 07:56 PM

5. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Agra: 08:07 PM

6. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Aligarh: 08:06 PM

7. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Noida: 08:07 PM

8. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Gurugram: 08:08 PM

9. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Mathura: 08:08 PM

10. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Rampur: 08:00 PM

11. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Kolkata: 07:36 PM

12. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Jaipur: 08:17 PM

13. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Dehradun: 08:00 PM

14. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Amritsar: 08:10 PM

15. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Saharanpur: 08:03 PM

16. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Bareilly: 07:59 PM

17. Karwa Chauth moonrise time in 2022 in Patna: 07:42 PM

The auspicious day of Karwa Chauth will begin on Chaturthi Tithi at 01:59 AM on October 13 and end at 03:08 AM on October 14, 2022. The Puja Muharat begins at 06: 06 PM to 07:19 PM on October 13 as per Drik Panchang