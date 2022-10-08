Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Date, Shubh Mahurat, Rituals And Other Important Details Here

KARWA Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women across the country. The day holds special significance as on this day, married women observe a whole day fast for their husbands long life and health. The day is mostly observed in the Northern and Western parts of the country. The festival commences every year on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi, on which married women worship Lord Shiva and his family including Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after sighting and making the offerings on the moon. The fast of Karwa Chauth can also be observed by unmarried women who are about to get married for their finances or to get a perfect life partner just like Lord Shiva.

While the festival will be celebrated in the second week of October this year, there is a prevailing confusion about the date and time of the Karwa Chauth this year.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date And Auspicious Time

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth this year will be celebrated on October 13. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 01:59 AM on October 13 and will end at 03:08 AM on October 14, 2022.

The Shubh Mahurat for puja of Karwa Chauth begins at 06:16 PM to 07:30 PM on October 13.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Sighting

The moon rising on the day of Karwa Chauth is expected around 08:09 PM on October 13. However, as per the weather conditions, the timing can vary accordingly in parts of the country.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Rituals

1. Sargi

A day before the festival begins, all married women recieve gifts including sargi from their mother-in-law. The sargi is given to the women observing fast which includes the food items to be eaten before the fast starts and outfits and jewelry. The food items in sargi are a combination of some milk-based sweets, salty or fried snacks called mathri and some dry fruits. The sargi needs to be consumed on the day of the festival before dawn, after which the fasting period begins.

2. Puja Katha

Before breaking the fast by sightseeing on the moon, all the fasting women perform puja together. The traditional story of Karwa Chauth is narrated to all women and after the narration, a prayer is recited for the well-being and health of the husband. Then women sing the holy hymn along with the passing of their karwa chauth thali in circles.

3. Applying Mehendi

Married women dress in beautiful attires and adorn their hands with beautiful mehendi designs. Mehendi is considered to bring good luck and prosperity.

4. Preparing Vrat Thali

Karwa Chauth Vrat thali is a very important ritual of the day. While performing the puja on the day, a thali is organized with fruits, sweets, mathri, dry fruits, a diya, sindoor, turmeric, a colorful cloth, rice and channi or a sieve. The decorated karwa chauth puja thalis are used while performing puja and sightseeing of moon while breaking the fast.