Karwa Chauth 2022: Beautiful Henna Designs You Need To Take Inspiration From

KARWA Chauth holds special significance among all Hindu festivals celebrated in India. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of Purnima In the month of Kartik. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13. On this special occasion, married women observe full day fast for their husbands long life and security.

The festival is celebrated with great fervor and zeal all over the country. Married women observe strict nirjala fast and abstain from consuming anything throughout the day. There are numerous rituals that need to be followed on this day, however, the tradition of applying Mehndi or Henna is a main and important part of Karwa Chauth. It is considered auspicious for all Hindu married women to apply mehendi and plays a vital role in enhancing their beauty on this special day. Therefore, we bring you some amazing mehndi designs to try this Karwa Chauth.

1. Circular Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

One of the easiest and simplest designs of Mehndi are the circular designs. The quintessence of circular mehndi designs lies in its base which is round in shape. You can start by drawing a circle at the center of your palm and fill it with different patterns. You can complete this efficient design by filling the tips of your fingers.

2. Semi-circle Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

Semi-circle mehndi patterns are easy to make and your hands look full and elegant. The design fills your hand and does not make it appear like a mess.

3. Mesh Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

Mesh patterns of mehendi rock the festive season. It is the most used among other mehndi designs. You can start by drawing some criss cross lines on your palm and fill it with leaves, hearts or small dots. Draw some basic designs on the tips of your hand to give it an elegant and unique look.

4. Arabic Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaru Mehndi (@aaru_niru)

Arabic designs of mehndi involve a mix of floral artwork and geometric patterns which shape into gorgeous bold designs filling your hand. The Arabic style of mehndi is free flowing in nature and the majority of designs compromise patterns of leaves, bones, birds and flowers.

5. Floral Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi_Design (@mehndi_design_simple)

Floral patterns in mehndi include flowers that stray from the madal flower design which represent happiness and joy and is the most common motif in mehndi designs. In this design, you can start by drawing floral patterns at the center of your palm, then add veins and leaves around the floral pattern.