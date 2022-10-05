Karwa Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, 6 B-Town Divas Who Will Celebrate The Festival For 1st Time

KARWA Chauth is an auspicious day celebrated by married women in India. It is one of the most loved festivals that signifies the bond shared between married couples. It is a day on which married women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, safety and health of their husbands. The festival will be celebrated on October 13 this year across India.

Every woman celebrates this day with high enthusiasm and love. However, the charm of this festival is high among the ones who celebrate it for the first time. Have a look at the celebrities who will celebrate the auspicious festival for the first time:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt tied knots with the most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. After their five years relationship, they are now a happy married couple soon to be parents. Actress, alongside being pregnant, will be celebrating her first ever Karwa Chauth with her husband.

2. Katrina Kaif

The Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021 in an intimate dreamy wedding ceremony. They are known as Bolyywood's favorite and admirable couples. This year will be the first Karva Chauth for the couple.

3. Mouni Roy

Gorgeous actress Mouni Roy surprised her fns with a grand wedding with Indian Businessman, Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. Mouni ROy flauts cute and lovely pictures with her husband post wedding and will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year on October 13, 2022, which will be a magical moment for her fans.

4. Karishma Tanna

The actress tied knots with real estate Businessman Varun Bangera on February 05, 2022. They married each other in presence of their family members and their blessings. This year's Karwa Chauth being the first for Karihsma Tanna will be a special one for the couple.

5. Ankita Lokhande

With a royal looking ceremony full of smiles, love and happiness, Ankita Lokhande got hitched with her long time beau Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. The wedding was all about luxury, dream and filled with love and romance. She will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year and it will indeed be a very special moment for the couple.

6. Sheetal Thakur Massey

Sheetal Thakur got married to actor Vikrant Masset in an intimate ceremony on February 12, 2022. This year, the couple will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.