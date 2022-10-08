Karwa Chauth 2022: 8 Essential Things You Need To Include In Your Pooja Thali

THE auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and the preparations have already begun. Karwa Chauth commences during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The day coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi which is a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year. On this auspicious day, married women observe a full-day fast for the long life and health of their husbands. The rituals of Karwa Chauth include having sargi, performing puja, preparing vrat thali etc. Pooja thali for Karwa Chauth is a very essential ritual of the day. Read below some necessary things you need to include in your pooja thali on the auspicious festival.

1. Karwa

The term 'Karwa' refers to an earthen pot topped with a nozzle that symbolizes peace and prosperity. If you can't find a clay karwa, you can opt for a brass karwa in your thali. Two karwas in Karwa Chauth Vrat thali are necessary.

2. Lamp

Lamp or diya should be included in your pooja thali. You can either include a clay or flour lamp in your thali to perform Karwa Chauth puja.

3. A Sieve

A sieve or chalni is a very essential part of Karwa Chauth thali. Due to full-day fasting, every woman worships the moon the very moment when it is out. Therefore, to save your eyes from those harmful rays and to seek filtered light and godly blessings, sieve remains an important part of the list of Karwa Chauth thali items.

3. Water Container (Lota)

A globular water container to offer water to the moon is important. Also, remember to keep a glass of water separately in your thali to open the fast after sightseeing on the moon.

4. Sindoor (Vermillion)

Sindoor is considered very important to indicate the married status of any woman. Every woman should apply sindoor on the day of Karwa Chauth and keep it in your thali. Sindoor or Kumkum symbolizes the beginning of married life of a woman and is an essential part of Karwa Chauth.

5. Sweets

Sweets are kept in the pooja thali to offer to the moon at chaand puja in the night. You can open your fast by having these sweets. Mathri should be included in your thali as a sweet.

6. Rice

Rice is the universal substitute for everything in most Hindu rituals. Keep 10-12 pieces of rice in your pooja thali as they are considered very auspicious.

7. Katha book

Karwa Chauth katha is narrated during the puja. It is an important ritual without which Karwa Chauth is incomplete. Keep the karwa chauth book in your thali while performing the auspicious puja on the day.

8. Fruits

Include fresh fruits that contain ample amounts of fiber and water. Since Karwa Chauth fasting involves staying without food and water for the whole day, eating fresh fruits will keep you full and will also satiate the body's water requirements once you open your fast.